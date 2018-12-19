Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House Villa, Abuja.

This is even as President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2019 budget proposal to National Assembly at 12 noon, on Wednesday.

The FEC meeting commenced with the National Anthem following the arrival of Osinbajo at 10:05a.m.

The opening prayers were said by Minister of Trade and Investment, Ike Enelamah and his Federal Capital Territory (FCT) counterpart, Mohammed Bello.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and 18 ministers.

Some of the ministers in attendance are Rotimi Amaechi, Adamu Adamu, AbdulRahaman Dambazau, Zainab Ahmed, Udoma Udoma, Usani Usani among others.

Details later…