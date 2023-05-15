…. to consider over 30 memos

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting as President Muhammadu Buhari is still in London for medical reasons.

The meeting which started 11am prompt is being attended by all ministers.

The extraordinary FEC meeting is to enable the Buhari led administration cover grounds as it races against time to handover to a new administration on May 29, 2023.

According to sources, the meeting is expected to deliberate on over 30 memos emanating from ministries, departments and agencies.

In attendance are Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), Head of the civil service of the Federation Folashade Yemi-Esan Esan.

Others are Minister of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo, Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar, Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, among others.

President Buhari is expected to return to Nigeria on Tuesday to chair Wednesday’s council meeting.

Details later…