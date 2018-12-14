Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is currently presiding over an extended National Economic Council (NEC) at the State House Conference, Abuja.

This is a follow up to first one held in March, in line with the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) for inclusive growth human development nationwide.

The NEC extended National Economic Council, comprising of Governors of all the States of the Federation, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, will focus on the Human Capital Development Programme of this administration hinged on “investment in our people.”

Governors in attendance are the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) chairman and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Mohammed Abubakar (Bauchi), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), and Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna).

Others are Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Governors Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), and Kashim Shettima (Borno. The rest of the states are represented by their deputies.

Also present Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emiefiele, members of the Federal Executive Council, the Senior Special Assistant on Social Investments, Maryam Uwais and others.

Details later…