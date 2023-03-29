Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has felicitated with President-elect Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 71st birthday, praying that God grant him more wisdom and strength in the years to come.

In a statement personally signed by the Vice President, he stated that today’s occasion “is unique, as it occurs as you prepare to take on your most significant assignment yet as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The statement reads: