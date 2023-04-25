From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) is set to honour outstanding ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), state governments, and private sector stakeholders who have made significant contributions to the ease of doing business interventions.

According to Dr Jumoke Oduwole, the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business/PEBEC Secretary, the ceremony, the fifth in the series, will be held at the State House Conference Hall (Old Banquet Hall) State House, Abuja, in two sessions.

“The first session on “The PEBEC Experience” is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. It will feature engagement with PEBEC partners and will provide opportunities to learn about their various interventions aimed at improving the business environment in Nigeria

“It will be followed by the Awards Ceremony and Dinner from 6 p.m., where deserving awardees will be honoured for their outstanding contributions to the efforts to improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“The awards will include the Executive Order 001 Award for the Top five ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the 2022 EO1 compliance ranking, the Impact Awards to recognise the support of journalists, development partner institutions and individuals; the Judiciary Award, where Special Recognition Awards will be given to States Judiciary which have distinguished themselves in the operations and performance of the Small Claims Courts in their respective jurisdictions; Legislative Awards for stakeholders who collaborated to implement legislative interventions; and the “Sub-national EoDB Ranking Awards to honour States with the highest scores based on empirical data from micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the 2021 and 2023 subnational EoDB Ranking conducted by the PEBEC”, she explained.

She added that this year’s ceremony will attract top government officials, captains of industry, key private stakeholders and development partners expected to be in attendance.

The PEBEC was established in July 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari to remove critical bottlenecks and bureaucratic constraints to doing business in Nigeria. The Vice President, Professor Osinbajo SAN, GCON, is Chair of the Council.