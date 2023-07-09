. Akarigbo, Obaseki, Aregbesola others extol ex-vp

From Laide Raheem, Abuja

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, charged Nigerians to emulate the virtue of selflessness in public office, as exemplified by the immediate past Vice-president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, saying he has distinguished himself by raising the bar of good governance.

He gave the charge during the public thanksgiving and appreciation reception held in honour of former Vice-president by the Ikenne Development Association, at Obafemi Awolowo Square, Ikenne-Remo.

He lauded Osinbajo for being focused and loyal to his principal as he served with dignity, integrity and utmost character, adding that the former vice president played a significant role in his emergence as Governor, in the face of stiff opposition from his predecessor.

”Let us emulate Professor Yemi Osinbajo by using the opportunity of where we are today to diligently serve our people, we must appreciate the fact that the same people that we left behind while going into public office will still be the same people we return to meet after our service.

“We are not only celebrating Prof Osinbajo’s achievements but we are also reflecting on the impact he had made in Ogun State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

“On a personal note your Excellency, I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart, for the unwavering support you gave me in 2018 in the course of my journey to Oke-Mosan. One of the lessons we all have to learn from this exemplary leader is that power is transient, we all have to understand that an office is never permanent, what is however permanent is the legacy that we leave behind and how we impact the lives of those who trusted us to lead them into a better future for their collective dreams,” Abiodun said.

Osinbajo, in his remarks reiterated his resolve to continue supporting his ancestral home of Ikenne, especially in the area of helping the young ones in the town to reach their full potentials.

“I want to thank the Ikenne Development Association for showing leadership and commitment in developing this town and it’s people, on our part, we will continue to offer support in anyway we can.”

Speaking on behalf of the members of the Federal Executive Council that Professor Yemi Osinbajo worked with, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation;Boss Mustapha described him as a detribalized Nigerian, noting that he played a significant roles in the success recorded by the immediate past administration.

Also speaking, the Governor of Bayelsa State; Douye Diri described professor Yemi Osinbajo as a man of character, commended him for his love for the people of Bayelsa State, as the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, eulogized Osinbajo’s high intellectual capacity and acumen, saying he displayed high degree of work ethics while in office.

Chairman, Ogun State Council of Obas and the paramount ruler of Remoland; Oba Babatunde Ajayi, while speaking said the former Vice-president was the greatest export of Remo land to the seat of power in Abuja, adding that he represented the people of Remo land and the state very well as a number two citizen of Nigeria then.

Oba Babatunde Ajayi while describing the former Vice President as a man of wisdom, opined that he would still continue to be of immense value for the development of the country.

Meanwhile, chairman of the occasion, Otunba Adeleke Adesina, while making his speech commended Osinbajo for his honesty and fearless adherence to his principles.

Dignitaries at the event include Governors of Edo and Bayelsa, as well as the former Governors of Cross River and Bayelsa States; Donald Duke and Seriake Dickson.

Others were the immediate past Minister of Interior; Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation;Boss Mustapha, among others

[09/07, 19:03] Otunba Kayode Akinmade: Ogun Agro-Cargo Airport Is A Game Changer-NIPSS Team Leader

The Agro Cargo Airport