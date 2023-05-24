From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday commissioned the new Oyo State Governor ‘s Lodge located in the Asokoro district, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

This is even as he lauded Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde for his commitment to the infrastructural development of the State.

Speaking at the event , Osinbajo said, “I congratulate you on the many infrastructure projects that you have undertaken in Oyo State that we have seen.

“I was in Ibadan just lask week and I was taken around by the Secretary to the government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, for an event for commissioning. We saw the new auditorium at the University of Ibadan and the giant steps that you have already taken in Oyo State.

“Indeed, this building joins the legacies of the continuous improvement in the lives of our Oyo states, people and, of course Nigeria and the importance of greater possibilities for our collective betterment.”

Makinde thanked Osinbajo for putting aside political differences to grace the occasion.

On the necessity of a lodge in Abuja, Makinde likened the question to an inquiry on why Nigeria needs an embassy in countries where she has diplomatic relations.

“Abuja is the seat of government in Nigeria and states’ functionaries visit Abuja.

“Given the frequency of these visits in the long run, having a government lodge in Abuja is more cost effective than paying for accommodation every time.

On why the State chose to embark on the project, he added, “We did not want to wait until the Federal Capital Territory Administration demolishes the structure because it is dilapidated or had been a nuisance to the Asoko landscape before we took a definite action. The project has to be prioritized because the time has come.”

He described the edifice as a beautiful product, “Befitting Oyo State as the pace setter state and providing suitable accommodations for any liaison that we have to carry out in Abuja, especially in our drive to attract more investments to our dear state in the next four years.”

He further noted that the execution of the project was partly in fulfilment of his promises during the campaign for his re-election.

“As I promised during my swearing in 2019, our administration will build on programmes of past administrations that were structured properly and will be beneficial to the masses of Oyo State.

“We have brought the affairs of governance by this mantra, and this is why, for the past four years, one of the key features of infrastructure development in the Oyo States has been reviving moribund facilities.

“During my campaigns, I promised to continue to work for the good people of our state to the last day of our present tenure. Well, it is about five days to the end of this tenure and we have not stopped working,” he added.

The event was attended by prominent Oyo State indigenes including the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olokayide Ariwoola, Deputy National Chairman (South) of the Peoples Democratic Party, Taofeek Arapaja among others.