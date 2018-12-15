Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Nigerian Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, has commended Ahmadiyyah Muslim Jama’at Nigeria, for preaching peace and unity among its followers and other religions in Nigeria.

Osinbajo gave the commendation on while speaking at the 66th Jalsa Salana of the Movement, held at Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The VP expressed his delight at the peaceful manner Ahmadiyyah Movement has been conducting its affairs noting that its model had become famous all over the world.

Osinbajo stated further that Nigeria could only achieve greatness in an atmosphere that is devoid of chaos and division, urging Nigerians to unite and co-exist peacefully.

READ ALSO: Christmas: 201 FRSC mobile courts to begin sitting Monday – Corps Marshal

He also flayed some politicians who fan the ember of discord and cause division in the country, insisting Nigeria could not grow in disunity.

“I am very pleased that the Ahmadiyyah Movement has always been the one that preaches peace among all

religions, peace among all men. That has been one of the major ways that the Ahmadiyyah Movement has become famous across our country and even all over the world.

“I want to add that peace is one of the most important things of all. When you look at the history of countries all over the world and when you look at history of men all over the world, you will find that those who prevail, you can regard as true leaders. Persons that we must follow are those men and women who preach peace amongst all men.

“Our country is one where many times people want to create division. They want to create division between Muslims and Christians; they want to create division between tribes. They want to create division between men. But God sees us as one. He does not see us as tribes. He sees us all as one people. I want to thank you in particular because you have continued to preach that message of unity and peace.

“Our country can be great and will be greater because of people like you. The reason why our country can be great is because first of all, you have chosen to live among other people in unity and you have all chosen to teach other people to live in unity and love. I want to say to you that if we continue that way, surely the Lord God Almighty will bless us and bless our nation and our nation will move forward.”