Napoli forward, Victor Osimhen has acknowledged that he has “a dream” of playing in the Premier League in the future.

Osimhen had options to move to England’s top flight when leaving Lille in 2020, only to instead make the switch to Serie A outfit, Napoli.

As it stands, that has proven to be the correct decision, the Nigeria international contributing 49 goals and 13 assists from his 88 appearances in all competitions.

Nineteen of those strikes have come in Italy’s top tier during 2022-23, helping Napoli establish a 15-point lead at the top of the standings.

The future of the 24-year-old has become a hot topic of conversation, Osimhen naturally having an increasingly amount of admirers at other high-profile clubs.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been credited with a significant interest in Osimhen as they look to boost their respective forward lines.

Napoli president, Aurelio De Laurentiis indicated last month that Osimhen was not for sale due to the club not possessing any debts.

Nevertheless, while stating that he is fully committed to representing Napoli, Osimhen has admitted that he wants to eventually earn a transfer to the Premier League.

Speaking to the media, Osimhen said: “I think playing in one of the top five leagues in the world is an amazing feeling for me. A lot of people worldwide consider the Premier League as the best and the strongest league but now I’m in one of the best leagues in the world which is the Italian Serie A.

“I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League some day but like I said, it’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well.”

Osimhen has recently moved through the midway point of his five-year contract at Napoli, his existing terms due to expire in 2025.

De Laurentiis is expected to instigate negotiations over a renewal, although it appears unlikely that Osimhen will make any decisions until the end of the season at the earliest.

Reports have suggested that any club wishing to purchase Osimhen will have to pay in excess of £100m, Napoli having shelled out in the region of €80m when signing him from Lille.