by Rapheal

Italian transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Napoli will demand at least 120 million euros (approximately N58 billion) from clubs interested in signing Victor Osimhen in the summer.

Osimhen is attracting concrete interest from European powerhouses such as Manchester United and Chelsea after putting himself in the shop window with a string of fine displays for Napoli.

With nineteen goals to his name, the Nigeria international is the second highest scorer in the top five European Leagues comprising English Premier League, La Liga, German Bundesliga, Serie A and Ligue 1, behind only Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

In recent days, Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Osimhen, but Romano has reiterated that the current Premier League table toppers have other priorities in the summer window including signing a new midfielder, probably a winger, and reinforcing the defence.

Although Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to keep Osimhen beyond the end of the season, the club is ready to sell the number 9 if an astronomical offer is received.

Speaking on his YouTube page, Romano said: “For Victor Osimhen at the moment, the fee is going to be crazy because Napoli don’t want to sell the player and if they will sell the player it has to be something really huge.

“But as I told you many times Napoli don’t want to negotiate now, there is no price tag, no negotiation now. It will be a long story the Osimhen one in the summer.

“Arsenal at the moment they have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, also Balogun who is doing fantastic on loan in Ligue 1, so at the moment it is a really quiet one for Arsenal.

“I think there will be other English clubs keen on signing Osimhen because many clubs are keeping an eye on him so he’s one to watch in the summer for sure but in this case no clause, it has to be negotiated with Napoli and it’s never easy to go there with the president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

“My feeling is that it could be way more than 120 million euros.”

Signed from Lille for a club record fee of 70 million euros in 2020, Osimhen will have approximately two years left on his Napoli contract at the end of this season.