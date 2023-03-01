The surgeon who operated on Victor Osimhen’s face indicated that the Nigerian would need to get the screws and plates on his face removed.

The Super Eagles striker had several injuries in his early years at the Diego Maradona stadium. One of these injuries, a multiple eye fracture, required a three-and-a-half-hour repair procedure as well as the placement of six plates and 18 screws.

Meanwhile, due to this injury, he was unable to play for the Gli Azzurri team. As a result, he donned a mask that has since been recognized across Naples and even in the bakeries.

But, the Nigerian, who is no longer separated from his mask, would have to re-enter the theatre once more to have the plates and screws on his face removed.

The Nigeria’s surgeon stated in an interview with Il Mattino that the screw and plates on his face might cause discomfort, but they will eventually be removed.

“Superstition? I don’t know. It has been modeled and remodeled with the player’s assistance so that it doesn’t cause him any discomfort. Sooner or later you will have to think about removing the plates and screws that were applied after the serious accident” As reported by SpazioNapoli, he stated.