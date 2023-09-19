•Stuck in plane for two hours, as aircraft suffers technical hitches

By Rasaq Oboirien

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and his Napoli team started their 2023-24 Champions League campaign on a tough note as they experienced a flight scare whilst in an aircraft for two hours on Tuesday.

The Partenopei were due to fly to Braga, Portugal in the opening group stage game tonight but technical issues in Napoli‘s plane delayed the trip to Braga.

Sky Sport Italia claimed Napoli had been forced to delay their trip to Portugal due to problems with the plane that should have brought them to Braga.

According to the report, the Nigerian, his teammates and staff members had been waiting for the plane to take off for almost two hours on Tuesday at Naples’ Capodichino Airport.

Recall, the Italian Scudetto reached the Champions League quarter-finals under Luciano Spalletti last season but were eliminated by their Serie A rivals Milan.

The defending Serie A champions currently sit fifth in the Serie A table with seven points in the opening four games.