By Rasaq Oboirien

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has celebrated the Nigerian U20 men’s national team after he invited its captain, Daniel Bameyi into the Super Eagles camp in Lagos.

Osimhen, impressed by the leadership qualities of the captain on and off the pitch invited the utility player to appreciate what he had done for the country at the just concluded World Cup in Argentina and also encourage him to remain focused as his future remains bright.

“I want to appreciate and celebrate the Flying Eagles for making Nigerians happy and proud at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina.

“I invited you to the Super Eagles to show my appreciation and celebrate you and the team. I want to also seize this opportunity to let you know that the World saw your quality and leadership skills on and off the pitch.”

Bameyi, Big Engine as nicknamed by Flying Eagles coach Ladan Bosso following his ability to play as right back, left back, central defender, and also as a defensive midfielder.

was named by FIFA as the best passer and best scorer in three different matches played at the world cup in Argentina.

Bameyi was also called to the Super Eagles camp when Nigeria faced Guinea Bissau in the African Nations Cup qualifiers MatchDay 3 and 4. He has his first cap for the Super Eagles against Costa Rica.