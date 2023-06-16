By MONICA IHEAKAM

Super Eagles and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen says his dream is to win as much silver ware as he can and continue to develop as a footballer.

The 24-year-old rated as one of the hottest strikers in Europe, having fired Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990.

The Nigerian forward has been deadly in front of goal this season, scoring 31 goals across all competitions for the Parthenopeans, with four assists thus sparking huge interest from big clubs in Europe.

In a chat with SportingSun at the Super Eagles EKO Hotel camp in Lagos, Osimhen said he still has a lot more to accomplish in his promising career.

“I want to be addicted to winning trophies’’, Osimhen began.

“Personally the World Cup, AFCON, in fact every trophy is important.

“Who would have thought 5 years ago that I will be the one to help a club that has not won a trophy for 33 years to achieve it this year?

“It has been an unbelievable journey for me, I am still overwhelmed by it all.’’

Osimhen however has a message for young footballers like him not to give up in the quest and sojourn to make a successful career in the round leather game.

He continued: “There will always be rejections, there will always be failures on the way.

“I am saying this because I have passed through these phases of life but because I didn’t give up coupled with my believe in God, my personal abilities, ambition and the will to succeed got me to where I am today.

“My main goal is to keep growing and not to be content with what I’ve done, won or achieved.

“I want to get better each day and complete more objectives and win more titles. I consider myself very competitive. I like to win everything and don’t like to lose at all.”

How thunder ‘fired’ Nigerian referee to death

Details have emerged on how Nigerian referee Mustapha Bello was struck to death by thunder while on duty.

Bello was reportedly officiating a friendly match in Niger State when he was struck by lightning.

The incident happened at a community primary and secondary school field in Madalla town, Niger State on Wednesday.

According to report from Suleja, Bello was the officiating official in a match between students from Madalla and Suleja.

An eye witness, one Muhammed Musa, narrated that the tragic incident took place after it started raining during half time.

While it was raining, the players and their fans took refuge inside the classrooms.

However, Bello and his assistants went back into the pitch and beckoned the players to join them.

As soon as the referees arrived the pitch, the thunder struck them. They were rushed to the hospital where Bello was confirmed dead.

The late Bello was laid to rest on the same day according to his faith in Suleja town.