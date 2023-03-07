By Rasaq Oboirien

Less than 48 hours after he was nominated for the Serie A Player Of The Month of February, Super Eagles red-hot striker Victor Osimhen has claimed the Best Foreign Athlete award in Italy for 2022, SportingSun reports.

A delighted Osimhen on Monday picked up his Italian Press Award in Rome in company of club President Aurelio De Laurentiis.

De Laurentiis couldn’t hide his delight for the Nigerian at a press conference.

Osimhen has been in superb form for Napoli this term, as the 24-year-old is the outright top scorer in Serie A this season, having netted an impressive 19 goals in 21 matches.

Napoli values its most prized treasure at £133million.