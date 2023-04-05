From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The former governor of Edo State and Senaror-elect for Edo North Senatorial district, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has commiserated with former governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the death of his wife.

This was contained in a statement he personally signed and made available to Journalists in Benin yesterday by his media aide, Victor Oshioke.

Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), urged Kalu to have solace in God and be consoled with the good memories he and his late wife shared while she was alive.

“It is disheartening to hear about the death of your beloved wife Ifeoma. I know how painful it must be for you right now, having gone through this path myself.

“However, I counsel that you take consolation in the good moments you shared together while she was alive and have hope in the promise of resurrection, which is the foundation of our faith as Christians.

“On behalf of my family, I join you in prayers that her soul rest in peace. Also, may you and other relatives she left behind have the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”, Oshiomhole said.