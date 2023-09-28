From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The duo of former National Chairmen of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Bisi Akande, have given as overwhelming endorsement to the book authored by party’s former Vice Chairman North West, Salihu Moh Lukman.

The book titled ‘APC and Transition Politics’ written by the former Director General of APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), was earlier endorsed by the current APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

In the statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, the writer disclosed that both Akande and Oshiomhole commended the initiative agreeing unanimously that; “returning APC to its founding vision of becoming a progressive party will require consistent struggle against conservative elements both within the party and outside.”

It further revealed that Comrade Oshiomhole was emphatic that progressive leaders within the APC must encourage disagreements as basis for nurturing the growth and development of both the party and Nigeria’s democracy.

He described the endorsement by the two leaders of the party as inspiring, reassuring and challenging, expressing happiness listening to their perspectives about development in APC

The statement read; “Two former National Chairmen of APC, Chief Bisi Akande and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. First met Akande on September 18 and today, September 28 met Comrade Oshiomhole.

“In both the two meetings, we discussed recent developments in APC, including initiative to produce the publication, APC and Transition Politics. Both the two leaders welcome the initiative and expressed concern about recent experiences which erode the democratic space within the party.

“In particular, both leaders acknowledged the leadership role of President Bola Tinubu in resisting attempt by some conservative leaders within the party to impose a consensus Presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

“Notably, they both recalled how many leaders of the APC had to rise against a determined effort by fellow party leaders to undermine the APC’s electoral victory during the 2023 elections.

“While commending the initiative to document these experiences, the two leaders were unanimous that returning APC to its founding vision of becoming a progressive party will require consistent struggle against conservative elements both within the party and outside.

“It is not going to be an easy battle and would require strong commitment and capacity to stubbornly continue to campaign for restoration of democratic values within the APC.

“Comrade Adams was emphatic that progressive leaders within the APC must encourage disagreements as basis for nurturing the growth and development of both the party and Nigeria’s democracy.

“He recalled some of the disagreement we had when he was National Chairman and how my ability to express my disagreement with his positions had defined our relationship since our time in National Union of Textiles from the early 1990,” Lukman noted in the statement.

On the purpose of the book, Lukman said: “One of the goal of that deeper internal debate will be about transforming the APC to go beyond being just an electoral vehicle, limited to only producing candidates for elections.

“To become a progressive political party is about being organically connected with Nigerians based on which both the party and governments it produces will be both responsive and representative of the wider interests of Nigerians!

“It was a rare privilege meeting these leaders. It is both inspiring, reassuring and challenging listening to their perspectives about development in APC and what needs to be done to return the APC to its founding vision. My hope is to provoke deeper internal debate within the APC about developing the party to achieve its founding vision.

“The engagement will continue. APC and Transition Politics will be produced and hopefully it will be used to facilitate deeper internal debate within the APC and the future of Nigerian democracy,” he noted in the statement.