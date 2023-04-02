• Akinleye appointed DMD, Mabawonku ED

Wema Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Moruf Oseni as the substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer effective from April 1, 2023.

After serving in acting capacity since January 1, 2023, Oseni will be succeeding Ademola Adebise, following approval by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the bank said in a statement issued yesterday.

Oseni’s journey with Wema Bank began in 2012 when he joined as an Executive Director. Before his appointment as MD/CEO, he served as Deputy Managing Director for the last four years, where he demonstrated the capacity to lead the bank to even greater heights as it continues to evolve into a financial powerhouse.

With over 25 years of experience, including more than 16 years at senior to executive management levels, Oseni was the MD/CEO of MG Ineso, a principal investment and financial advisory firm. He had also served as Vice President at Renaissance Capital