The Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) for the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), has urged Nigerian filmmakers to submit their feature films for consideration in the International Feature Film (IFF) category of the 96th Oscars.

The NOSC is officially recognised by the AMPAS and will choose one film as Nigeria’s entry for the IFF award.

According to the committee, the portal is open for submissions from Monday August 28, 2023 to September 15, 2023 on thenosc.org.

The IFF award is presented annually by the Academy to a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States that contains 50 percent or more in a language or languages other than English.

The Academy requires that films submitted must meet other criteria, including accurate, legible English language subtitles, shooting formats, and theatrical releases – details of which are available on the NOSC website.

Newly appointed chairperson of NOSC, Stephanie Linus, expresses excitement at her new role, saying that the 96th Oscars presents another opportunity to honour exceptional Nigerian storytellers and talents on the global stage.

“I am honoured to take on the esteemed role of NOSC chairperson for the Oscar Awards. I look forward to working closely with my committee members on our shared vision of promoting African filmmakers on a global platform. We now have a unique opportunity to honour the exceptional storytellers and talents whose works have entertained and connected us in many ways. I hope the decisions we make in the days ahead will inspire the next generation of filmmakers,” she stated.

The 96th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The show will air live in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.