• Says suspension of Fayoye, others a nullity

From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has said his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom will not appear before National Disciplinary Committee of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over his alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

The governor has also described the suspension of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose and others for anti-party activities by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP as a nullity.

Wike stated these in Government House, Port Harcourt, on Thursday, while reacting to NWC decision to refer governor Ortom to the party’s disciplinary committee and suspension of Fayoye and others.

He said: “I want to state clearly and let members of the party and Nigerians hear it clearly, the National Working Committee made up of Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who they say is the chairman of the party; Sam Anyanwu, the national secretary and other members of NWC cannot suspend Ayo Fayose, not to talk about refering governor Ortom to national disciplinary committee.”

Governor Wike explained that the decision of the NWC to refer governor Ortom to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee was the height of all insult.

“Referring a governor to your so called national disciplinary committee is the height of all insult, and we will not take it.Therefore, be ready for whatever you see as far as this our party is concerned.”

Governor Wike stated emphatically that the Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, would not appear before the PDP National Disciplinary Committee.

“Governor Ortom, who has stood firm for the unity of this country, governor Ortom who has come out openly to say that Nigeria must be one is not the type you will say you’ll refer to that your kangaroo committee.”

The Rivers State governor said if anyone deserves to be suspended from the party, that person is Iyorchia Ayu, who he accused of contravening the PDP constitution on the zoning of elective and appointive offices.

“If there is any person deserving suspension it should be you (Ayu), who played anti party by refusing to obey the constitution of the party on zoning of political offices as is required. So, whoever tells you can suspend people, please tell the person that he is not serious.”

He further added, “if you are talking of anti-party it is you who could not even deliver your unit, deliver your ward that is involved. Because of the fraudulent activities you are involved in, people have lost hope in you. That is why you cannot win your unit, win your ward.”

Governor Wike cautioned Ayu and the NWC to desist from threatening the G-5 governors and members of the Integrity Group with suspension.

According to him, Ayu has by his recent action opened up a new chapter of political war in the party.

“You cannot cage any of us. Ortom will not appear before any of your so called disciplinary committee. Ayodele Fayose will also never appear before any disciplinary committee.”