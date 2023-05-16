From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has concluded plans to handover government to the incoming Governor elect, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, on the 28th of May, 2023.

State Commissioner of Information, Culture and Tourism, Mike Inalegwu, made the disclosure while briefing journalists on Tuesday after the state Executives meeting at the Government House in Makurdi.

He explained that the reason is to allow for a short and snappy handover ceremony on the 29th, so that the Benue people can go about to celebrate with the incoming government.

Inalegwu also hinted that Governor Ortom would not leave Benue State for the next five months after handing over power to the incoming administration .

“We took a decision today that on Sunday, being the 28 of May, Governor Samuel Ortom will handover officially to Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, the incoming Governor. Governor Ortom will not leave Benue for the next five months after handing over power. He said he would be around to see how the people will receive the incoming Governor,” he said.

He also said that on the 28 of May, a thanksgiving service will be held to commemorate the end of the Governor Samuel Ortom administration in the state.

He added that Benue has decided to honour the late military officer, Gideon Orkar, who was executed over a failed coup by naming a 9.7kilometer off George to Apir road after him.

According to him, Exco lamented the incessant killings of people by armed herdsmen as he condemned the latest killing of six people including a man, his wife and their three months old baby in Ucheen, close to Adaka community of Makurdi LGA and urged the Federal Government to halt the spate of killings a cross the country especially in Benue state.

Inalegwu also intimated that the Contributory Pension Fund of the state has reached N6billion in the coffers and a fund management would be established for the incoming administration to access the money for proper accountability.

He stated that during the meeting, members of the outgoing exco were urged to look at themselves as part and parcel of the incoming administration and be ready to provide useful information anytime they are called upon