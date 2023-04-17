Ortom sets up investigative committee on ethanol company draining waste into River Benue

From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State government has set up an investigative committee to probe the alleged discharge of waste, including cancer producing chemicals, into River Benue by Pure Biotech Company Ltd, an ethanol producing plant located along Makurdi-Gboko road in the state.

This was sequel to a viral video which went round on the social media last weekend showing a drainage allegedly constructed by the company channeling waste from its premises and emptying same into the river Benue thereby contaminating the river and threatening both human and aqua life.

Reacting to the development, Governor Samuel Ortom, who had vowed to probe the issue, set up a panel headed by the Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, Mr Godwin Oyiwona, with the Commissioner of Industries and Cooperatives, Barr William Agbata, Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Kester Ikyenge and the Representatives of Benue High Tourism and Conservation Foundation are members; while the Director of Environment would serve as Secretary of the panel.

Inaugurating the panel on Monday, Governor Ortom said he would have ordered the immediate closure of the company but opted to set up the panel to help the government have a first hand information on what has happened.

He noted the danger of allowing a company firm discharge it wastes into a river that people drink directly from is very dangerous.

He said “I have been to parts of the world and nowhere do you see a company allowed to discharge its wastes in the river given the danger it posses to human and aquatic life.”

He gave the panel two days to file its report for necessary action saying “I can’t sit and allow the health of the people of the state to be in danger. I would have taken an action by closing the company but I will allow for investigation.

“I can assure you that stiff penalties would be meted out if the firm is indicted.”

The Governor who also debunked rumours that he owns the plant said, “I want to also clarify that I heard that people are peddling rumours that I own that factory. I one no shares in the ethanol plant and I’m not interested. Benue people should know I’m not part of that company.

“I do not know the owners of the factory but because they are providing job opportunities and impacting on the economy of the state, we have nothing against the owners but we cannot allow them endanger the lives of the people.”

The Governor also directed the panel to investigate a similar factory located in Zaki Biam, in Ukum Local Government Area of the state, to ensure that they are operating within the specified safety rules.

He commends the patriotic disposition of the Benue Hike Tourism group who raised alarm over the matter and urged both residents and government agencies to emulate the group, be on the alert and report every issue of concern for government’s action.

In his response, the Chairman of the committee, Mr. Oyiwona who pointed out the dangers posed to the health of the people by the disposing waste into the river explained that the Environmental Impact Assessment, (EIA), report and other documents provided by the company gave details of the operations of the factory adding that they must have deviated from what was originally stipulated.

“We want to assure the Governor, the government and people of Benue state that we will do a diligent work and the people will appreciate our work.”

