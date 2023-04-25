From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State Government has lamented that the recent killings and displacements of residents have added to the huge humanitarian cries and burden of the state.

The Executive Secretary of State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Emmanuel Shior, stated this while speaking with newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday during the monthly distribution of relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs), in the state.

Shior said that following renewed attacks in the state, the government has recorded over 18,000 displacements in one month as a result of increased attacks.

According to him, while over 100 persons have been killed in attacks on Umuogidi in Otukpo and Mgban in Guma and in Apa local government areas, he added that in Otukpo, there are 8,000 IDPs who are camped in Adoka while 10,000 others are in Apa taking refuge in Ugbokpo, the local government headquarters.

“Benue has continued to be under siege for a long time. Recent killings in Benue State have added the burden of taking care of the IDPs.

“We continue to appeal to Federal Governemt through National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, the National Commission for Refugee, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons’, NCRMIP and other partners who are already here assisting us to come to our aid as our humanitarian crisis has not lessened. They should do more to increase their support.

“The FG should do more to support the state to put in place plans to return the IDPs as they are tired of staying in camps and in the host communities for over 5 years. Spirited individuals should also help us”, Shior appealed.

He said the items distributed include 3500 bags of 25kg rice, 800 bags of beans (100kg), 10,000 carton of noodles,1,800 bags of garri, 600 bags of salt, 600 cartons of Maggie and 10,000 tubers of yams.

“We hope that the communities attacked recently in Apa and Otukpo LGA would get part of the food supplied to them.

He urged the media to continue to support the state government to escalate the humanitarian situations in the state for necessary action.