Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has given a directive to the state’s Ministry of Finance to ensure that payment of workers’ salaries for the month of December, 2018 as from Wednesday this week.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, and made available to Daily Sun, the governor further directed that officers who prepare payment vouchers should put in extra effort, including working all night, to ensure the workers receive their wages with effect from Wednesday this week.

The governor said that the directive was to enable the workers celebrate Christmas without financial constraints as he had earlier promised them.

Governor Ortom, while reaffirming his commitment to the monthly payment of salaries as he had been doing since the beginning of the year, however, warned that any officer who flouts the directive would be sanctioned.

The governor, who also commended the workers for their understanding and cooperation throughout the trying moment of nonpayment of salary, reassured them that the arrears of their salaries would be paid as soon as his administration is able to access the required funds.