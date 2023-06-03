From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue sons and daughters are taking turns to congratulate Senator George Akume over his appointment as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), by President Bola Tinubu.

Immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has also congratulated him on the “well deserved” position saying the appointment of Senator Akume is an honour to the state.

Ortom, Media Aide to the former Governor, Terver Akase, described the former Benue State Governor as a seasoned administrator whose wealth of experience will add immense value to the present government.

He commended President Tinubu for honouring Benue by appointing a son of the state to the exalted position of SGF and prayed for God’s guidance to enable him serve the country diligently and successfully.

Also, a seasoned lawyers in the state, Barr Omale Omale has congratulated Sen. George Akume, on his appointment as the SGF by President Bola Tinubu.

Omale, in a press statement said, “Sir, this is an appointment that’s deservedly yours. It is a reward for your doggedness, loyalty, political sagacity and consistency over the years. I strongly believe that you will not fail on this national assignment too.

He said his appointment is an opportunity to serve the people of Nigeria and support Mr President to take them to the Promised Land.

“You have climbed mountains, scaled through hurdles, overcome betrays and surmounted challenges capable of crushing lesser minds over the years for your people and today you have earned yet another reward for your service.

“I believe in your ability and I know that you will help Mr President to unite our dear nation. With your appointment, I am highly persuaded that President Tinubu will keep to his promise to treat all Nigerian citizens equally irrespective of party affiliation, tribe or religion.

“I look forward to the manifestation of your exemplary leadership qualities in your new appointment. I am proud having you as a patriotic political icon,” he said.

Omale commended President Tinubu for finding Akume worthy for the assignment saying “History has shown that you are the first SGF to have come from the North Central Nigeria. Make us proud sir.”

He prayed God to grant him wisdom, courage, strength of mind and body, good health and the necessary impulse to discharge your duties creditably.