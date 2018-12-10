Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Emmanuel Jime, speaks on his plans for the people of the state if elected as governor in 2019. He also bares his mind on other issues.

We hear there is a sour relationship between you and the leader of your party in the state, what is the true position?

There’s nothing about the story that’s true. You have to keep in mind that we are in a political environment where stirring up controversy in the minds of our leaders is a favourable past time of some people around here. If there isn’t controversy, quite a number of people are going to go back to their bedrooms hungry. So, when you stir controversy, there are people who benefit from it. Now, I believe that for there to be proper governance in the state, it is important that whoever will serve as leaders need to carry others along, working together and drawing from each other’s experiences and getting advice where it is necessary to be advised. People forget so soon that Senator Akume was governor of this state for eight years and there must be something about someone who has been governor for eight years in terms of the advice that you can get from them, sometimes maybe in the area of the mistakes that they may have made in the past. They are better equipped to give sufficient information about certain errors that may have been committed in the past in order to assist you so that you can avoid those errors and of course, become better governor yourself.

So, the relationship that I enjoy with Senator Akume is one that is rooted in the fact that having been governor himself for eight years, it was important for me and indeed important for anybody who aspires for leadership that you accord those who have passed through the system before you the respect that they deserve and seek their advice and opinion where and when you deem it necessary. So far, I have had no cause to believe that Senator Akume does not mean well for the state. So, I have a very good relationship with Akume and those who wish that there should be friction peddling such rumour should look for other things to do. There is certainly nothing about that story that is true and from my perspective; I have a good relationship not only with Senator Akume but also with all the past governors of the state. And I can tell you quite frankly that when I get to the office next year, I probably will be having a very good relationship with Samuel Ortom as well because I think that my style is to be able to learn from the mistakes of the past and to be able to do that, there’s need to have a good relationship with those who have occupied that position which I aspire to occupy.

What difference will you make if elected as governor?

Let me just say that what I bring to this particular project to govern Benue State first and foremost is the experience that I have had in public service. Let me remind us that I have served at different levels in public service of our country and our state in particular. I was member of the state House of Assembly, became Speaker and I represented a portion of this state at the federal level for eight years at the legislative arm of that government. Now, I am currently managing one of the most important parastatals of the Federal Government, the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA).That, from my own perspective has given me preparation for this office. I can say with all due modesty that I don’t see any of my predecessors that has the same level of preparation that I have both mentally and physically. For me, that is the starting point. I come into this project with sufficient preparation for the office in a way that I believe most of my predecessors did not have the advantage or the privileged that I have. Secondly, there are a couple of things that I personally find a bit challenging as far as leadership and indeed leadership recruitment in our state is concerned. One; not many of our leaders have had the courage of their convictions. And I think that unless and until you have the courage of your convictions, there is going to be a difficulty in how you meet up with governance.