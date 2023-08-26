From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The former Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, has expressed deep sadness over the murder of the former President of the state Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Margaret Igbetar.

Ortom, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Terver Akase, described the assassination of Justice Igbetar as barbaric, condemnable and unacceptable, stressing that those behind the act have killed a mother of the state who made huge sacrifices and contributions to its development.

He said “it is disheartening that a woman who spent her prime serving the state and retired to private life would be murdered in cold blood.”

Ortom expressed the hope that security agencies will apprehend the assassins and make them face the law.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of Mrs Igbetar and consoled her entire family, urging them to take solace in the fact that their mother lived a life of excellence in service to God and humanity.