Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has disclosed that the ongoing rehabilitation work on some township roads and construction of drainages in Makurdi, the state capital are being funded from the N3.5 billion facility accessed from the United Bank of Africa, (UBA).

The Governor stated this on Wednesday while inspecting ongoing work, on the Wurukum Round About – Air Force Base road, Ankpa Quarters junction to Adaka road as well as Pever Agenga Street beside Customary Court of Appeal, Logo II, all in Makurdi.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work on the ongoing rehabilitation project emphasizing however, that identified issues would be discussed with the contractors.

Ortom noted that although, some of the roads being rehabilitated were federal roads, it became necessary to fix them because the people of the state bore the brunt as a result of their deplorable state.

He explained further that the federal ministry of works had been adequately informed of the development and refunds would be sought as was the normal tradition.

Governor Ortom, who also inspected the reconstructed St. Theresa Primary School Makurdi which work was done through the 2011 – 2015 UBEC/SUBEB intervention said more primary schools in the hinterlands would be captured when the N6.6 billion being expected was accessed.

He stated that he had already directed that contractors who abandoned work on the SUBEB projects be handed over to antigraft agencies for prosecution.

In a chat with newsmen after the inspection, Governor Ortom charged those involved in cult related activities to desist from such acts before the long arm of the law would catch up with them.