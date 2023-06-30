From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has denied reports making the rounds on social media that he has been nominated for a ministerial appointment.

The ex Governor described the reports as mere speculation said it was fake news.

He urged members of the public to disregard the report as it is false and misleading.

Ortom, who spoke through his Media aide, Terver Akase, expressed deep appreciation to those who have taken time to call and verify the information.