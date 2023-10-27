From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The immediate past Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom, has extended his congratulations to President Bola Tinubu on the Thursday’s affirmation of his election victory by the Supreme Court.

Chief Ortom, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Terver Akase, said it was now time to move beyond politics and support President Tinubu to govern and deliver dividends to the citizens.

The Ex Governor described the judgment as a victory for democracy and the independence of the country’s democratic institutions.

He appeals to all Nigerians to put aside political differences and rally behind President Tinubu as he steers the ship of the country’s development at “this trying time” in the life of the nation.

The former Benue Governor emphasized that “now is the time to move beyond politics and unite in support of Mr President while he takes on the tremendous responsibility of governance.”

Chief Ortom commends President Tinubu’s commitment to economic reforms, which may be difficult at the moment but will certainly yield positive results in the long run.

According to him, President Tinubu’s visionary policies and pragmatic approach to governance have the potential of fostering a conducive environment for business growth, job creation, and sustainable development.

Ortom expressed belief that for Nigeria to prosper, it is imperative for the country to begin to produce what its citizens consume and consume what it produces. This, he says can be achieved by creating the enabling environment for the productive sector to thrive.

The former Benue Governor is confident that President Tinubu’s leadership will continue to prioritize the rejuvenation of the country’s economy, security and the welfare of all Nigerians.

He urges the President to remain steadfast in his efforts to address the various challenges facing the nation, including youth unemployment and infrastructure development just as he assured President Tinubu of his unreserved support and prayers at all times.