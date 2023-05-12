From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has assured the Nigeria Police and Navy of continuous support of the people and government of the state.

Governor Ortom gave the assurance in Government House, Makurdi, on Friday, when the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Zone 4, Musa Halidu and the new Commandant, Nigeria Navy Provost and Regulating School, Makurdi, Commodore Mohammed Salisu paid him a visit.

Governor Ortom, while welcoming the AIG to the state, expressed optimism that, with his experience, he will deliver on his mandate.

While congratulating the new AIG on his elevation, Ortom informed him that “We met a very bad security situation when we came on board. We have been able to put in place laws that has reduced these challenges.

“We don’t take laws into our hands. We make sure that when these laws are violated, we ensure that the violators are made to face the wrath of the law.”

The Governor said the increase in the activities of terrorists herdsmen in the state after the elections has led to the loss of several lives and appealed to him for intervention.

“Our people are not happy with the activities of terrorists herdsmen who are trying to take over the lands in the state. They kill, rape and maim at will. Security personnel are not left out of these attacks. Something urgently needs to be done to end these evils,” he said.

Earlier, AIG Halidu said, as the Chief Security of the state, he has come to intimate him of his posting to the state which is the headquarters of Zone 4 police command.

Halidu solicited for the support of the state government saying without the support of the governor in the zone, it will be difficult for effective policing.

The AIG said intelligent and effective policing goes hand in hand with technology in the 21st century and called on the governor to sustain his support for the force

Similarly, Governor Ortom has expressed appreciation to the Nigeria Navy for sitting the Navy School in the state and for contributing to the security of the state.

“We will support you at all times. Whatever you do here in the state is for our benefits”

He informed Commodore Salisu that the state will do everything possible to ensure that the Navy gets a permanent site for their school and assured him of the support of the government and people of the state.

Speaking, Commodore Mohammed Salisu stated that he had visited to identify with the governor, after his posting to the state. While expressing appreciation to the governor for his support to the Nigeria Navy, the new Commandant said “The Navy barracks could not have been achieved without the support of the state government”

He however urged the Governor to look into some of their challenges which includes inadequate land for the Nigeria Navy Provost and Regulating School in Makurdi with a view to getting them a permanent site.