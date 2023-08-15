Oro ritual : Restriction of movement anti progressive – Oluwo of Iwoland No Oro

° Bans Oro in his domain

By Christopher Oji

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has condemned the restriction of movement by Oro traditional worshippers, describing it as anti progressive.

The Telu 1 of Iwoland , has therefore banned Oro traditional worship in his domain .

In a Statement signed by him, the traditional ruler ,said, ” the aspiration of every community is to have a productive and vibrant economy. An economic setting that will pave ways for the prosperity of all and sundry: citizens and visitors. Achieving such will requires free flow of movement of humans, their goods and services without restrictions.

” According to Wikipedia, Oro is the worship of god/orisha, and during the festival, females,and non-natives stay indoors as oral history has it that Orò must not be seen by women and non-participating people.

“Any deity restricting human movement is anti- progressive. It should be done in the bush where no one lives. Oro worshippers in Iwo should change their mode of engagement to exclude restriction of people’s movement. Such will not be entertained in my domain (Iwoland). It is banned in Iwoland and that’s it all. Other Oro done in moderation and not placing restrictions on human freedom is permitted. Individuals are free to engage in their family deity as much as people’s freedom is not hindered.

“I ask, what will be the faith of an emergency patient being rush to hospital? Of what justification is movement restriction to a student going to an examination hall at a particular time? Of what moral excuse is restriction of movement in the name Oro to an accident victim in urgent need of emergency medical attention?

“In addition, the practice of placing sacrifices on the road most especially junctions and blocking our Rivers by dumping ritual sacrifices in them which in turn causes floods are not equally permitted in Iwo. Most sacrificial offerings are placed on the road in junctions. You will see palm oil and other dirty items as offerings on road financed by our tax payers money. A road that should be maintained through collective efforts and patriotic dedication. In advanced countries, no one will urinate even beside the road. Some individuals and corporate bodies will donate a standard road and others will go there to place sacrifice. For tradition and culture to grow faster and better must be inculcated. We need to appraise idea to have a better life”.