Chief Whip of the Senate and leading contender for the President of the 10th Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has returned to his alma Mater, Harvard Business School, United States of America for studies.

Kalu revealed this through his verified Facebook Account on Thursday upon his arrival to the United States

The Senate Chief Whip whose first enrolment in Harvard Business School dates back to 1997 stated that he gained a lot of experience in those early years he studied Advanced Management Program 153.

His post reads “My first academic exercise in Harvard University was in 1997 when I was first admitted into Havard Business School for studies. During the program I gained a lot of insights with a satisfactory exposure to the business and world economy.

“Today I am glad to return to my alma mater-Harvard Business School. I’m taking a course called ‘Succeeding as a Strategic CFO’. To ensure that I am best equipped to take advantage of this unique learning opportunity, I have prepared cases in advance of the program.

” I am confident that the addition to the stock of my knowledge from this exercise will improve my service delivery to my constituents and Nigerians at large. “He said