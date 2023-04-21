From Musa Wada

Today, April 21, 2023, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu gains an additional year of a life distinguished by humane principles, refined values and remarkable achievements. A Nigerian senator currently in the 9th National Assembly on behalf of Abia North senatorial district, he is a man known for his goodness of character and uncommon political philosophy of value addition. As a political leader, he has, through his commitment to causes that seek to advance human happiness and his effective prowess in influencing the context in which developments could be evolved and sustained, as vividly demonstrated during his stint as Governor of Abia State, from 1999 to 2007, and in the Senate where he has been a voice of reckoning, stands him out as a dependable ally of the people. For all that Senator Kalu signifies both as a person and a political figure, his birthday remains symbolic. To be honest, I don’t think birthdays are such a big deal for the amiable senator, for it is not known exactly when he was in the news over a birthday bash despite his verve and vivacity. In a general sense, birthdays, whether hugely celebrated, solemnly marked or ignored, give one the picture of a life. As often said, a birthday means a different thing to different people. Birthdays carry several and varied connotations but all are emotionally determined. It is reminiscent of the day that one is delivered into a whole new world of wonder and uncertainties, the tides and storms of human existence.

No doubt, birthdays are important in our lives, as they either rekindle the flames of our aspirations or refocus our gaze into the deep horizon of life. By and large, a birthday is truly measured on the basis of the impacts the life makes in our society.

Senator Kalu’s birthday is a day that bore a life of positive impacts, for he is not only a great man but also a good man whose dedication to service is exceptionally outstanding. He is one man who, in both his personal and public life, is relently committed to finding innovative solutions to the most difficult challenges of the day. In congress, Senator Kalu has ever passionately fought for the causes of the people of his Abia North constituency and the vast majority of vulnerable Nigerians. He has sponsored and did lend voice to a variety of bills, which have been enacted into law. In an era of change, where prudence and probity are the rules of engagement, he is providing principled leadership as the Senate Chief Whip, using his skills and talents in forging consensus and reaching compromise without sacrificing his core values.

With legislative interests that chiefly cover banking, insurance and other financial institutions, agriculture, education and power, the committees on which Senator Kalu has served include gas, local and foreign debts, states and local government, upstream petroleum resources and works, among others. He has never missed plenary and is one of the Senate’s leading lights.

A recipient of several professional and meritorious awards, including being the Most Distinguished Senator of the Year 2023, conferred on him by the prestigious Arewa Youth Advocacy for Excellence, Senator Kalu has attracted and executed an array of direct impact projects for his constituents. These include healthcare centre, clean water projects, electrical infrastructure, tube wells, irrigation pumps, etcetera.

Kalu has signified interest to be the President of the Senate. Quite naturally, if this happens, he would be a square peg in a square hole. It is hopefully expected that his birthday today will offer a reflection and a reliable guide to politicians aspiring to be relevant like him to the national life even after leaving office, as it currently applies to him more than two decades after leaving office as a governor. It will as well avail enthusiastic patriots with possible insights and background on what makes Senator Kalu still relevant and special in the political scene of the country-side locution and speeches.

The specific objectives of this study on Senator Kalu on his birthday are:

• To appreciate the main concern of the celebrant (Senator Uzor Kalu) as a politician and as a national leader.

• To investigate his style and preferences in language use as it manifests in his public communications.

• To examine the policy and lawmaking values of his public communications.

It is, therefore, important to note here that, to accomplish a good, clear and fluent locution such that has been helpful to the political cause of Senator Kalu, he uses his identified distinct dimensional advantages such as delivery, voice, production, articulation and enunciation to his advantage at every turn. His delivery describes the origination of his messages, including the flow of his message to his audience, as well as how it is controlled and modified. His good delivery, in turn, comprises phrasing pace, stress, rhythm, intonation, and his general attitude. To him, good delivery stands highly indispensable politically because his assertions are always unmimicable.

Senator Kalu has successfully, over the years, deployed oratory to further partisan and patriotic interest around the world and, most importantly, in Nigeria and this is manifest in his speeches like Mahatma Gandhi of India, who is renowned for peaceful but persistent advocacy against colonialism. This has made him remain one of the most quoted Nigerian politicians, even as most of his quotes may not necessarily apply to politics but to other facets of life. He is highly revered till date as one of the central figures whose opinion on any national issue cannot be taken for granted. He is also probably credited with the best intellectual output from the southeastern part of the country on the political scene after the demise of Nnamdi Azikiwe of blessed memory and in Nigerian political activism.

As Senator Kalu marks his birthday today, we pray he continues the march of progress in all areas of life to shame the forces of evil and uphold through his politics the citizens’ rights to education, health, meaningful work and decent living so that we can attest to his decent political life and qualities, as we are doing today, for so many years to come and to uphold the good of humanity through his locutionary efficiency and be true to his conviction and to God Almighty.

Happy birthday, Distinguished Senator.

•Wada writes from Abuja