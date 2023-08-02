From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Nasarawa State has commenced mobilization against the removal of fuel subsidy, urging workers to actively participate in a planned nationwide protest.

The move aims to draw the government’s attention towards the hardships caused by the removal of fuel subsidy.

At an emergency meeting in Lafia, yesterday, state chairman of the NLC, Ismaila Oko, emphasized the importance of worker participation in the upcoming protest. He called on workers to gather along Lafia Shendam road in large numbers to press for the reduction of the fuel price hike.

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in the state, Salihu Alkali, expressed concern about the unbearable situation faced by workers. Many were reportedly struggling to afford even basic necessities like three square meals due to the surge in petrol prices.

As tensions rise, Alkali urged the Nasarawa State Government to follow the lead of other states and swiftly implement palliative measures to alleviate the transportation and financial challenges faced by workers.

Daily Sun reports that the nationwide protest, directed by the national body of the NLC, is expected to serve as a strong message to the government, highlighting the urgent need for measures to ease the burden caused by the removal of fuel subsidy. The NLC’s mobilization efforts in Nasarawa State are part of a larger nationwide movement, as organized labour seeks to galvanize public support and press for meaningful actions from the authorities to mitigate the impact of the fuel price hike on workers and citizens alike.