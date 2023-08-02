Rejects SSG addressing them

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The organised labour in Enugu State has joined the nationwide protest by marching round the major roads of the Coal City capital of the state.

The workers who are in their various labour uniforms sang solidarity songs as they march with their placards.

They made stopovers at strategic junctions and addressed the onlooking public on why all should rise up and condemn the hardship placed on Nigerians by the government.

At the Government House where they were stopped before the gate by security operatives and later the SSG, Prof. Chidi Onyia, approached to address them but they vehimently refused shouting that they needed the Governor, Peter Mbah to address them.

The workers decided to go if the Governor will not address them and were about leaving when the gate was opened for them to go inside the Government House, where the Deputy Governor, Ifeanyi Ossai