From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Plateau State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said that Dr. Noah Kekere, proprietor of Murna hospital located in Yanshanu area of Nasarawa, accused of organ harvesting, is not a medical doctor.

In an official reaction to the allegation, NMA in a statement signed by the Chairman, Dr. Bapiga’an Williams Audu and the Public Relations Officer, Dr. Istifanus Bintum Bako, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent in Jos on Tuesday, said that its investigation revealed that Kekere is a quack parading himself as a medical doctor.

The statement said, “This is to inform the general public and all concerned that Mr. Noah Kekere, who is currently being investigated over allegations of organ harvesting is not a medical doctor.

“Diligent investigations have revealed that he’s a quack pretending to be a medical doctor.

“Further investigation will be made available following conclusions of the investigation initiated by the NMA as well as the Nigerian Police respectively.

“The association wishes to call on all members and citizens to remain calm as the association is on top of the issue and is assisting the police to get to the roots of the matter.”

It had reported that a Jos resident, Kamaru Busari, had accused Kekere of removing one of the kidneys of his wife, Kehinde, in 2018 during an operation to remove a ruptured appendix.

Kamaru had said his wife had been suffering from chronic stomach pains for the past five years and was rushed to Kekere’s clinic located in the Nasarawa Gwom area of Jos North Local Government Area, where he diagnosed and concluded that she had ruptured appendicitis and needed urgent surgery.

“The day the doctor conducted the operation, he started the operation from 12 noon till 8 pm, and for the past five years, my wife kept complaining of severe stomach pains. I continued to take her to the same hospital because I did not want to change the doctor that started her treatment,” Kamaru had reportedly said.

He said that when the pain persisted, he had to take his wife to another hospital where it was discovered that one of her kidneys was missing.

Kekere had been arrested by the police in Jos and said to be currently under investigation.