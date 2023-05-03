From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has appealed to the Central Criminal Court, London and the United Kingdom government to tamper justice with mercy in the organ harvesting case involving former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice and Dr. Obinna Obeta.

The House also urged the Federal Government to take all diplomatic steps and necessary actions to address the travails of the Ekweremadu family.

The Central Criminal Court had convicted the former Deputy Senate President, his wife and Obeta for alleged organ harvesting. The court is expected to sentence the trio on Friday.

However, the House, in a motion sponsored by Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu, called for leniency for Ekweremadu, wife and Dr. Obeta. It stated that it was common practice in international relations for countries, including the UK, to seek reprieve for its citizens in situations like that of the Ekweremadus.

The Green chamber, while stating that the Ekweremadus must have learnt their lessons, argued that there was need to take cognizance of “the predicaments of Ekweremadu’s ailing daughter, who needs the financial support and parental love of her parents to scale through her dire health challenge.”

The parliament said Ekweremadu acted within his limited knowledge of the UK laws and did write to the UK High Commission to support the medical visa application for the potential donor and also declared the purpose of the trip.

The also pleaded that Ekweremadu and wife acted under the natural instincts of parents to save an ailing daughter, and not for commercial purposes.

“It is a common practice in international relations for nations, including the UK, to seek relief for their citizens involved in situations such as that of the Ekweremadus. Also aware of the longstanding history and cordial ties between Nigeria and the UK. Elder statesmen such as former military head of state and president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has made a passionate plea for clemency, testifying also to Senator Ekweremadu’s character as a patriot, god-fearing, philanthropic and progressive citizen, who has served Nigeria and West Africa as former three-term Deputy President of the Senate as well as Deputy Speaker and Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.”