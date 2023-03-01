The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire has sent warm greetings to the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and his Running Mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, on their well deserved victory at the just concluded Presidential Elections.

Princess Orelope-Adefulire described the victory as a well deserved one, saying further that Tinubu proved through his Renewed Hope manifesto, that he is the best man for the job.

“Our candidate has proved over and over again that among all the presidential candidates, he’s the best man for the job. He campaigned throughout the country, engaged all stakeholders and presented his manifesto openly.

“He deserved the victory because he worked hard for it,” the Presidential Aide said.

Princess Orelope-Adefulire also expressed appreciation to Nigerians for casting their votes for the candidates of the party in the National Assembly election.

“Nigerians still have belief in us, they know that APC with Asiwaju in charge will take Nigeria to greater heights and build on the solid achievements and foundation laid down by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I want to also salute Nigerians for keeping faith with APC and I assure Nigerians that we will not disappoint them,” she said.

Princess Orelope-Adefulire also congratulated the leaders of the party right from President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Chairman and other leaders and members of the party for the hardwork they put in to ensure that Tinubu emerged President of the Nigeria