President Bola Tinubu has called for a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the recurring tragedy of fatal boat incidents across the country.

The directive was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday, in Abuja.

Tinubu said government agencies would be held accountable for any regulatory or safety lapses, urging that comprehensive safety measures and enforcement must be carried out on boating activities in the country.

The president directed various government agencies, including law enforcement, maritime safety and transportation safety authorities to collaborate in identifying the causes of these unfortunate and preventable disasters.

Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the recent boat mishaps in Mokwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger and Gurin village, in Fufore LGA of Adamawa. He expressed solidarity with the governments and people of Niger and Adamawa as they mobilised emergency response teams and volunteers to provide assistance to victims of the incidents.

Tinubu wished those injured in the incidents a speedy recovery, assuring the affected families and communities of government’s continued support in their trying times.

A boat conveying people to their farms in Njuwa Lake capsised and killed about 15 people last Friday. On Monday, another boat capsised in a river in Gurin of Fufore Local Government Area, Adamawa with many people on board.

Similarly, 26 bodies were recovered while 44 are still missing after a boat capsised in a river between the Jebba and Kainji dams in Mokwa Local Government of Niger last Sunday.