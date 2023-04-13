From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A police orderly, attached to the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, Inspector Hassana Sule has died.

Before her death, She had worked with Her Excellenc, Dr. Bagudu for over 7 years.

Special Adviser on Media to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu,Mallam Yahyah Sarki confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, “late Inspector Hassana Sule died on Tuesday 11th of April, 2023 at 2330hrs following a brief illness at her country home in Kogi State. The news of her death was announced by her sister, Balkisu Sule. Late Inspector Hassana Sule has since been buried according to Islamic rites.

” In her condolence message, the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Zanab Shinkafi Bagudu expressed deep shock over the death of her orderly.

“Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu however took solace in the Quranic prescription that every soul will test death because we are from Allah and to Him we shall return.

“She fervently prayed Allah to grant late Hassana abundant mercy, admit her into Aljannah Firdausi and give her family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”.

He added that, a high powered delegation led by the Liaison Officer, Kebbi State Government Lodge, Abuja, Alhaji Ibrahim Garba has been dispatched to condole with the family in Kogi State.