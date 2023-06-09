From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The body of an orderly to the former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly,Chiji Collins has been found dead in a bush at Oguta in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

A reliable source told our correspondent that the decomposed body of the police inspector,simply identified as Charles was found on Friday by some people who were said to be farmers around the area.

The source further said deep cuts on his body suggests he was brutally murdered.

One of the sources who doesn’t want to be mentioned said ” Charles body was found in a bush in Oguta area. His body has already decomposed. He was killed in such an unfortunate manner. He was given a cut in the neck. This is so disgusting.”

When contacted, spokesman for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident and added that the state Commissioner of police, Muhammed Berde, had ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

He said that the command would leave no stone unturned in unravelling those behind the criminal act.