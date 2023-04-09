Nigerian star, Gift Orban, has won both the Player of the Month and Goal of the Month awards twice in a row.

The 20-year-old won the GOTM and POTM in February, and he has now won the honour once again in March.

At the conclusion of the January transfer window, the Nigerian player transferred from Stabaek Fotball to the Belgian squad, and ever since, he has been illuminating the team with brilliant plays.

The Super Eagles-eligible player has scored 14 goals while playing in all 12 of the Buffalo’s matches, aiding his club in winning several critical matches in the Europa Conference League and the Jupiler Pro League.

The Nigerian scored five goals in the domestic league in the month of March, including one against RSC Anderlecht and four in Gent’s 6-2 thumping of Zulte Waregem.

Orban reestablished himself to score a hattrick in his team’s second leg match against Basaksehir, which concluded in a 4-1 triumph, three days after their away success over Waregem.

The former Bison striker was awarded the POTM and the GOTM after his great performance in the month of March and was seen posing with it at the club.