From Scholastica Onyeka Makurdi

Sources within Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have disclosed that troops in collaboration with other sister security agencies are working towards rescuing the kidnapped Benue State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon Mathew Abo.

Abo, who has spent one week in captivity, was abducted after 8 pm on Sunday, September 24, 2023, by gunmen who came on four motorcycles, ordered everyone in the house including the commissioner’s wife and children to lie face down before taking him away to an unknown destination.

The source explained that officers and men of OPWS and other security agencies had been charged to work assiduously to ensure that they rescued the kidnapped commissioner from his abductors.

He also said the heads of other security agencies had met with OPWS, and had made commitment not to rest on their oars until the commissioner regained his freedom.

Meanwhile, the gunmen who kidnapped the commissioner had demanded N60 million as ransom.

Responding to the kidnappers’ demand, the military officer explained that the OPWS and indeed the military do not negotiate with terrorists and bandits.

He said: “Our men are already combing the surrounding area and forests; in no distant future, you will hear good news.

“We are doing everything in conjunction with other security agencies in the Joint Operations Area to rescue the Hon Commissioner. Details of our efforts cannot be divulged for obvious reasons,” he said.