From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A former member representing Nembe/ Brass Federal Constituency, Hon Israel Sunny- Goli has sued for peace following the crisis that has engulfed Opu- Nembe, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun had deployed a special team of Police Mobile Force and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit to conduct a sting operation which has led to the arrest of eight suspects and recovery of arms and ammunition.

However, in a press conference he addressed in Yenagoa, Sunny- Goli called for an unbiased investigation noting that until the root cause of the incessant upheavals in Opu Nembe is addressed, by ensuring that all the actors behind the crisis are brought to book, peace and order will remain elusive to the people of the community.

While recalling that the peace brokered by the Amanyanabo of Opu-Nembe Kingdom, King Biobelemoye Josiah was violated on Wednesday, 15th February 2023 when gunmen decided to unleash mayhem, leaving scores injured and three dead, he called for the arrest of those behind the killing to achieve lasting peace in the community.

According to him the tussle for economic power in the oil rich state by two factions of the youth group is the cause of the intractable violence being unleashed on the community.

“In the light of the above I am calling on the Inspector General of Police, to without bias, and for the sake of justice, ensure that all the actors behind the unrest in Opu Nembe (Bassambiri), are arrested and diligently prosecuted in order to serve as a deterrent to others, and restore peace and order to Opu Nembe Kingdom”

Sunny- Goli , who maintained that the crisis in Opu- Nembe is not politically motivated, distanced Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri from the prevailing crisis, stressing that the latter remains the most peaceful governor Bayelsa has ever had.

He urged Diri to use all within his powers to ensure the restoration of peace and order to Opu Nembe kingdom, by prevailing on the authorities of the Nigeria Police Force to withdraw the tactical team sent to Opu Nembe, and in its place, set up a joint task force with a mandate to ensure the restoration of peace in the community, in order to allow all those who have fled from the community to return, and start living their normal lives.