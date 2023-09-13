From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government has read a riot act insisting on the indefinite ban on chieftaincy and youth activities in Opu-Nembe( Bassambiri), Nembe Local Government Area.

The State Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Ayiba Duba in a statement said the state government is poised to ensure the resolutions of the Bayelsa State Security Council which placed an indefinite ban on Chieftaincy and youth activities are implemented to the latter.

Dubu who pointed out that the ban became necessary because the current state of affairs in Nembe cannot be divorced from unmeasured youth and chiefs’ council activities, said the ban is still in force and will continue to subsist until further notice.

The statement read in part: “In view of this, no member of Opu Nembe community under whatever guise is allowed to stand as representative of the community at any place or in any circumstance. “Whoever does will be committing an offence and shall face the wrath of the law.

Oil multinationals, corporate organizations and individuals operating in Opu Nembe have also been directed to abort any liaison with any group or individuals in the name of Opu-Nembe under any circumstance whatsoever, as such would be considered as a sabotage of the government’s efforts at restoring peace and resettling those who were frightened off the community.

“A joint taskforce has been set up to instil confidence in residents of Opu Nembe so that those who ran for their lives can return to their ancestral home with dignity. The Joint Task Force will also ensure that the resolutions of the State Security Council are effectively implemented.”