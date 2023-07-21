From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Nigerian Optometric Association (NOA) has urged President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the withdrawal of funding for regulatory bodies, councils and boards of various agencies.

The Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN) is among the agencies affected by the recent decision to withdraw funding support by the Tinubu-led administration.

Though NOA lauded the Federal Government for taking steps to cut cost of governance, the association however urged government to also seek avenues towards blocking leakages and eliminating corruption in public finance administration.

President of NOA, Dr. Obinna Awiaka, made the appeal in Asaba, Delta State, during the opening of the National Conference and Vision Expo/Annual General Metting of the association.

The conference which is the 46th in the series, has as it theme “The Optometrist: An Indispensable Partner in Health Care Delivery”.

Dr. Awiaka said corruption remained a menace that has continued to set the country backwards “as monies allocated for projects are rarely utilised for the intended purposes but end up in individual pockets.

“Efforts must be made towards defeating this monster if our nation must move forward.”

Dr. Awiaka stressed the need for standardisation of eye care service, noting that the place of optometrists in such efforts cannot be over emphasised.

“The National Eye Health Policy and the National Eye Health Committee set up to ensure equitable access to quality eye care services would go along way in achieving Universal Health Coverage goals through the Universal Eye Health initiative.

“Consequently, I therefore urge government at all levels to ensure full integration and engagement of optometrists at all levels of of health care especially at the primary health levels.

“The non-integration of optometrists at these levels and the general working conditions have continued to fuel the ‘japa syndrome’, thereby adding extra burden to the health system in Nigeria,” he said.