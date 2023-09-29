From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Men of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), have arrested two men for the murder of a Catholic Priest in Southern Kaduna

The operatives also apprehended two rapists who killed a female firewood fetcher while trying to have their way with her.

The murderers were paraded, including six other criminals were paraded at the headquarters of the Military Task Force in Jos on Friday.

Spokesman of the Task Force Capt. James Oya, who briefed newsmen on the activities of the hoodlums, said that apart from killing the two clergymen, the criminals also burnt the Church, Saint Raphael Catholic Church at Fadan Kamantan village, Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State on 7 September 2023.

Also, he said rapists murdered one Mrs Dorathy Jonathan on September 1, 2023 while fetching firewood at Afana village of Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

Oya gave the names of those who killed the priest as Hassan Mato and Ahmed Khalifa while Lot Dauda and Abubakar Mato were responsible for raping and killing Mrs Jonathan.

He said that Mrs. Jonathan put up a spirited fight with the rapists before they overpowered her.

According to him, “The suspects involved in the attack and burning of Saint Raphael Catholic Church which led to the death of a seminarian, Naanman Stephen Ngophe are also in our custody, as well as the suspects who raped and murdered Mrs. Dorathy Jonathan are also here with us”.

While narrating how the suspects were arrested, Oya said, “Following intelligence gathered, the suspects Hassan Mato also known as Hamsy and Ahmed Khalifa were arrested at Kamaru market in Kaura and Kachia LGAs of Kaduna State.

“The suspects during preliminary investigation confessed to have committed the act. Items recovered from them include 2 locally fabricated guns, 3 fragmented jackets, 1 Desert boot, 2 Nigeria Police face caps, 1 Army sweater and a head-warmer.

For the killers of Mrs Jonathan, the OPSH spokesman said, “On credible information Dauda was immediately arrested following a manhunt operation launched by the troops. His accomplice Abubakar Mato who was at large was later arrested.

“During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to have committed the offence. They narrated that they approached Mrs Jonathan while working on farmland and wanted to get intimate forcefully with her.”

He expressed the commitment the commitment of the Commander of OPSH Force, who is also the General Officer Commanding 3 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar l to rid the general areas of his operation of all types of crime and criminal activities.