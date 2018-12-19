Tony John, Port Harcourt

Leaders and people of Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State have praised Governor Nyesom Wike, for delivering on his promise to connect the island to the rest of the state by this year’s Christmas.

Speaking during a projects evaluation tour, on Tuesday, the people of Opobo-Nkoro noted that Governor Wike deserved a second term because his funding and supervision of the road have changed the fortunes of the area.

They commended him for the commitment and diligence with which he managed the project to the stage where Opobo people could now drive into the ancient town to celebrate the 2018 Christmas.

Denis Finebone, Diri Benjamin, Gabriel Jaja and Ammonia Jaja, who are indigenes of Opobo Kingdom expressed gratitude to the Rivers governor, for ensuring that they drive into Opobo Town.

They noted that they would reward the governor with their votes.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Pipeline explosion rocks Abule Egba

Also speaking, John Jaja, Queen Cookery and Livingstone Jaja said that they were glad to be part of the history that vehicles can now drive into the ancient island of Opobo.

The Amayanabo of Opobo and the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja expressed happiness that Opobo people can now drive into Opobo Town in line with the pledge by Governor Wike.

He said, “I am happy that we can now drive into Opobo Town. I had the honour to drive into Opobo Town with our vehicles.

“I was very elated. I was the first monarch to drive into Opobo Town. I believe that every Opobo man or woman is very happy”.

The monarch urged Governor Wike to drive into Opobo town this Christmas as the first governor to do so in the history of the town.

King Jaja said Governor Wike has changed the face of the state through key projects that are located in all the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Wife of Amayanabo of Opobo Kingdom, Queen Prudence Douglas Jaja, said it was a dream come true for her to drive into Opobo Town. The queen said that she never imagined she would do that in her life-time.

“We truly thank the Rivers State Governor. We are really happy with him because we have never had it this nice”, she said.

READ ALSO: Bad roads, Apapa gridlock wreaking port operation –STOAN

In his remarks, Chairman of Opobo-Nkoro Local Government Area, Mr Eugene J. Jaja commended Governor Wike for the construction of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road.

He thanked governor for his commitment to the welfare of the Opobo people as demonstrated by the dedication to the completion of the road.

“He has demonstrated his love in the construction of this road. The importance of the road to the Opobo man and woman cannot be over-emphasised.

“With this road being constructed, our economy will be boosted. Prices of items will decrease as vehicles will drive in and out of the town”.

The beauty of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road is that, it is linked to the newly dualised Sakpenwa-Bori Road constructed by Governor Wike to link Rivers South-East to the economic nerve of Port Harcourt.

The Project Engineer for the road, Tunde Taiwo, said that the temporary road into Opobo has been completed and opened to vehicular movement.

He stated that main access road is under construction alongside the major last bridge.

He also said that the main access road and bridge would be delivered by January ending while everything about the Opobo axis of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo-Nkoro Unity Road would be completed by February ending.