From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

The Founder and General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries (OPM), Chibuzor Chinyere, has debunked the allegation of abandoning the parents of Late Deborah Samuel and the two sacked security boys, popularly identified as the Happy Boys.

Late Deborah Samuel was murdered in Sokoto State by a mob of Muslim students after being accused of blasphemy.

Chinyere’s reaction was on the heels of allegations on the social media that the cleric only rent a year apartment for Deborah’s parents and did not give them an estate as widely reported.

Another reason for the reaction was the allegation credited to the Happy Boys, that the OPM Founder and General Overseer had abandoned them abroad (Cyprus), where they were sent on scholarship for study.

The cleric, who is widely known for his philanthropic works, briefed newsmen on the developments in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Saturday.

He stated that those peddling the

fake news to tarnish his image and the church were people who do not want the wellbeing of the less privileged in the society.

Apostle Chibuzor said: “When I invited them to Port Harcourt, I went to the airport to pick them. When I picked them from the airport, we went straight to the estate. The estate was empty.

“Considering what they had gone through, it will be wickedness to put them in the estate alone; there were no other tenants. The estate was ready, but they couldn’t live there alone. This was the reason I paid one year rent somewhere, so that they can have neighbours. I told them don’t come with any load.

“So, when the one year rent expired, somebody went and interviewed them and said they were promised a house, but are living in a rented house. As I’m talking to you, now they are living in their estate surrounded by tenants.”

He added that so far, Deborah’s parents have collected over N800,000 as rent from tenants living in their mini-estate.

Also, disclosed that a restaurant was opened for Deborah’s mother to manage, and wondered if he should be supervising on daily basis.

Meanwhile, parents of Deborah, who spoke at the briefing through an interpreter, denied accusing the cleric of abandonment.

On the Happy Boys, who were sacked by their employer for dancing while on duty before they were the cleric identified and sent them abroad, the OPM general overseer described the allegation as unfortunate.

Chinyere disclosed that, following the financial crisis witnessed globally, he wrote to all the students in Europe on OPM scholarship scheme, to either halt their study and work, or return and continue their study in Africa.

He regretted that, while other students in Europe complied, the Happy Boys opted for blackmail.